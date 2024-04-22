Kobbie Mainoo smiles for the camera alongside his family members during a trip to Ghana

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo celebrated his 19th birthday on Friday while enjoying a breakout campaign with the Red Devils.

The talented midfielder has become a regular starter in the first team this season and has impressed fans and pundits alike with his strong performances.

Born in England, Mainoo has Ghanaian roots through both his mother and father, who are originally from the West African country.

He even paid a visit to Ghana in 2021 to meet his extended family members.

Despite his connections to Ghana, Mainoo opted to represent England internationally and made his debut for the Three Lions in March during friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium. He came off the bench against Brazil and started in the draw against Belgium.

When asked about his decision to play for England, Mainoo expressed pride in his Ghanaian heritage but stated that he is enjoying his experience with the English national team.

"I'm proud of my Ghanaian heritage, both my parents being from there and my family," he said. "But being at England as well is an amazing opportunity and I'm enjoying it so far."

On the pitch, Mainoo has proven himself to be a valuable asset for Manchester United. In addition to his impressive defensive skills, he has contributed to the team's offence with involvement in three goals in all competitions this season.