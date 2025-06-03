Kobbie Mainoo to stay at Manchester United amid exit rumours

Mainoo, who gained prominence in 2024 has heavily been linked with a move away for Manchester United in the ongoing transfer window, with several clubs including Premier League rival Chelsea expressing interest in the midfielder.

Manchester United need to raise funds through player sale, with Mainoo being an option for summer departure. Chelsea, who were eager to finalize a move for Mainoo in the January transfer window has rekindled their interest in the player this time.

However, despite their interest in Mainoo, Chelsea are unlikely to secure the signature of the talented midfielder this summer.

According to reports, Mainoo will certainly stay at Manchester United should captain Bruno Fernandez accept proposal from Saudi Arabia.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has doubts about Mainoo, however, transferring the 20-year-old and the Portuguese star is currently not on the table.

Mainoo made 37 appearances for Manchester United in the recently concluded campaign, scoring two goals and providing an assist across competitions.