Kobena Woyome backs GFA's decision to retain Otto Addo as Black Stars coach

Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Wisdom Kobena Woyome, has thrown his support behind the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) decision to retain Otto Addo as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), there was widespread criticism and calls for the dismissal of the 49-year-old coach. Addo, who was reappointed in March 2024 on a three-year contract with an option for an additional two years, faced mounting pressure from disappointed football fans.

Despite the backlash, Woyome believes sticking with Addo is the right move. In an interview, he expressed confidence in the coach’s ability to turn things around and lead Ghana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I don't agree with those who were calling for the sack of Otto Addo. Of course, I admit that he didn't do well after he failed to qualify the Black Stars for the AFCON but I don't want to believe that he would want to set another bad record by failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup," he told Asempa FM.

"If we should have sacked him and brought in a new coach and he fails, I don't believe that would be a good decision. I believe the decision to retain is good and I hope he will be able to change things by ensuring he qualifies us to the World Cup," he added.

Woyome also assured that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government is committed to doing everything possible to support the Black Stars in securing a spot at the tournament, which will be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Meanwhile, the GFA has strengthened the Black Stars’ technical team with the appointment of experienced German coach Winfried SchÃ¤fer as a technical advisor and football director for both the national team and the association.

In addition, Ghana U20 head coach Desmond Offei has been promoted to assistant coach of the senior national team, replacing German tactician Joseph Laumann. Offei will work alongside John Paintsil and Fatawu Dauda under Addo’s leadership.

To further enhance the team’s preparations, the Black Stars’ backroom staff has been reinforced with the addition of Kris Perquy as a psychologist and Gregory De Grauwe as a video analyst.