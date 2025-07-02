Kocaelispor chase Bernard Mensah to bolster Super Lig return

Kocaelispor are targeting Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah as a key addition for their return to the Turkish Super Lig.

The club, fresh off winning the 2024â€“25 Trendyol 1.Lig with 72 points in 38 matches, is actively working behind the scenes to secure the experienced playmaker.

Mensah, 30, is currently a free agent after parting ways with Saudi Arabian side Al Riyadh. Kocaelispor is evaluating the financial implications of the deal, with hopes of adding his creativity and experience to their midfield.

The Ghanaian is no stranger to Turkish football, having enjoyed notable spells at KasÄ±mpaÅŸa, Kayserispor, and BeÅŸiktaÅŸ. His return would bring both familiarity and flair to the Kocaeli-based side’s top-flight ambitions.

Last season, Mensah impressed in the Saudi Pro League, scoring 5 goals and assisting 4 times in 30 matches. His performance has kept him on the radar of several clubs, but Kocaelispor remain hopeful of leading the race.

According to Transfermarkt, Mensah's current market value stands at â‚¬2.50 million, a price Kocaelispor seem prepared to negotiate.