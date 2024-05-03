KofCity FC host AZ Alkmaar representatives during Ghana visit

Ghanaian lower-tier side, KofCity FC hosted representatives of Dutch club AZ Alkmaar during their visit to the country.

The club based in the Eastern Regional capital, discussed a potential partnership and exchange programmes with AZ, as part its vision of helping talented players realize their dreams.

Club President, Isaac Darko shared his excitement following the arrival of AZ Alkmaar, stating it is a positive move for the fast-rising team.

"Representatives from the renowned Dutch football club AZ Alkmaar headed by Francisco Rubio Fernandez recently paid a visit to us to explore potential collaboration opportunities," wrote the club on Social Media.

"The visit is aimed to assess our project and discuss ways in which both clubs could extend support and establish a potential partnership.

"During the visit, the rep from the Dutch club donated AZ Alkmaar jerseys to us, and also engaged with key stakeholders and observed firsthand the progress and potential of the football initiatives in KofCity."