Kofcity FC strikes partnership deal with electronics company NASCO

Fast-rising lower-tier side Kofcity FC have struck a partnership deal with electronics company NASCO.

The deal will see players of the club win a mobile phone and other electronic gadgets for the Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards.

Kofcity FC, based in Konko in the Eastern Region of Ghana, have been preparing ahead of the lower division leagues with friendly games against top sides in the country.

The club has ambitions of developing young talents for the global stage.

"This is a good move for a young club like Kofcity. The monthly award is a source of motivation for hardworking players and hopefully will bring the best out of the players. We are also hoping to get the corporate world more involved in youth football," said the club manager, Isaac Darko.

NASCO has been involved in various sports projects and has a similar initiative with the Ghana Football Association, where top performers are rewarded after each game.