KofCity FC to host justify-your-inclusion on May 6

KofCity Football Club wishes to announce to the general public that the club will organise a one-day justify-your-inclusion exercise as part of the recruiting process for next season’s campaign.

This is the major opportunity for interested players to get involved in the club’s new set-up and take advantage of this exciting platform to join the Koforidua-based club.

Interested players are encouraged to attend the Twumguaso Park at Tinkong – the venue for the one-day program, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The time for the open trials is 7 am to 5 pm. The exercise is open to players below 17 years old.

All players should wear appropriate training apparel (including shin guards).

Players are expected to arrive one hour prior to the scheduled time to register.

The selected individuals are expected to be involved and given a contract by the club ahead of next season.

NOTE: Players under contracts should seek permission from their clubs before attending the exercise.