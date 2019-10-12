Koffi happy to play alongside mentor KP Boateng

Fiorentina youth player Christian Koffi, says he is delighted to have play alongside his mentor Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Koffi made his debut for the senior side against Serie C side Pistoiese.

The 19-year old scored a penalty in the game as Fiorentina won 4-1 with Boateng also scoring a brace.

Speaking to the media after the game, he said, “Special emotion, first game with the first team. Until now, for me, good weather with spring, like Mr. Montella”.

“Playing with adults like Boateng is special. From him and from others I am learning to play simple and well, and to seek dribbling, my best quality, only when it is appropriate”.