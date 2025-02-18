Kofi Adams addresses 'mafia' concerns in Sports Ministry

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has revealed that he was warned about alleged mafia-like activities within the ministry before assuming office.

Adams admitted that these concerns were unsettling but did not deter him from accepting President John Dramani Mahama’s appointment.

"Yes, it was frightening. When I was nominated, the news everywhere was that the sports ministry is full of mafias who engage in all sorts of activities. Can you survive? I thought, well, it's a ministry in Ghana with Ghanaians working there.

"If you're warned about a place, it means you must be extra careful. Rather than feeling sad, I felt encouraged to face the challenge and deal with it," he said in an interview with Max TV.

He assured that he would tackle any wrongdoing, pledging to investigate financial transactions under former Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif to ensure transparency and accountability.

President Mahama has tasked Adams with revamping Ghana’s sports sector, emphasizing professionalism, modernization, and integrity.