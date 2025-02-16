Kofi Adams calls for ‘reset’ in Ghana sports development

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams emphasises the need for a nationwide commitment to sports development, stating that the government must take all necessary steps to support its growth.

Speaking after a meeting with Asante Kotoko’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) and the club’s supporters union on Friday, February 14, Adams acknowledged the passion Ghanaians have for sports and the need for meaningful progress.

“It’s been a fruitful journey. A lot has been learnt from the engagement with Asante Kotoko IMC and the supporters’ union from the issues they raised. It tells you that they still love their sport, and all they yearn for is for it to grow. Anything and everything that must be done by the government to help the growth of our sports must be done,” he told the media.

The minister also stressed the need for a broader restructuring of Ghana’s sports sector, calling for a fundamental shift in approach.

“We have reached a point where all of us, including the GFA, must come to the realization that there is a need for a resetâ€”a reset in everything, which includes our sports and our football. That is what I gathered from my engagement with Asante Kotoko IMC and the supporters,” Adams added.

His comments come at a time when discussions on improving Ghana’s football and sports landscape have intensified, with various stakeholders calling for policy changes to strengthen the sector.