Kofi Adams does not understand football - GFA Executive Council member, Nana Oduro Sarfo

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo, has strongly criticized Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams for labelling some football club owners and managers as "clueless."

The minister made the remark following a controversial Matchday 33 fixture between Basake Holy Stars and Nations FC at the Ampain AAK II Sports Arena, which ended prematurely.

The match descended into chaos after the referee awarded a second disputed penalty to the home side, prompting protests from Nations FC players and officials who stormed the pitch.

Citing biased officiating and inadequate security, Nations FC refused to continue the game. During the ensuing commotion, the club’s owner, Dr. Kwame Kyei, and his son, who is the president of the club, Divine Kyei, were allegedly assaulted.

Reacting to the incident on Sporty FM, Minister Kofi Adams harshly criticized certain club owners and managers, calling them incompetent. His comments have since sparked backlash.

But speaking on Adom TV's sports program Fire for Fire, Nana Oduro Sarfo hit back at the minister’s comments, accusing him of lacking knowledge of the sport.

“I don’t think the Minister for Health will stand in public and criticise owners of private hospitals and tell them they are clueless.

"If the Minister for Sports [Kofi Adams] understands football, he wouldn’t have said some club owners are clueless."

Oduro Sarfo went on to blame the GFAâ€”including himselfâ€”for not properly orienting Mr. Adams when he assumed office.

"I will blame the GFA, including myself. When he came into office, we should have given him the code of ethics, disciplinary code, statutes and regulations of the Ghana Football Association (GFA)," he added.

As the Ghana Premier League season concludes this weekend, the GFA has yet to make a decision on the outcome of the abandoned match.