Kofi Adams gifts Faith Ladies GHghs10,000 for winning FA Cup trophy

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has gifted the 2024/25 Women's FA Cup champions, Faith Ladies, GH¢10,000.

This comes after the Dansoman-based club visited the sector Minister on Wednesday to present him with the trophy.

Following the arrival, Kofi Adams congratulated them on their outstanding achievement.

“I want to commend you all for winning the FA Cup; you have done Ghana proud,” he said. “Women’s football is growing rapidly, and it’s encouraging to see clubs like Faith Ladies leading the way. The government and the Ghana Football Association are fully committed to supporting female players and the development of women’s football across the country.”

Hon. Adams emphasised the importance of sustained effort and continuous training for the team’s future success.

“Keep the hope alive and continue to put in the hard work. Your dedication inspires many young girls and women in Ghana,” he urged.

He also reaffirmed the government’s support, pledging to assist the club in various ways to help them reach new heights.

In response, Mr. Solomon Mordey, Acting Manager of Faith Ladies, expressed heartfelt thanks for the warm reception and the financial gesture.

He appealed to Hon. Kofi Adams to help facilitate the procurement of a new team bus, as previously promised by the Ghana Football Association, to enhance the team’s operational capacity.

Mr. Mordey praised the Minister for taking the time to meet with the team and for his ongoing support of women’s football in Ghana.

“We appreciate your encouragement and assistance, and we look forward to working together to achieve even greater successes,” he said.