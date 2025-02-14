Kofi Adams: Gov’t must do everything to ensure the growth of sports in the country

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams has indicated that government must do everything in its power to grow sports in the country.

The Minister on Friday, February 14, held a meeting with the management and supporters of Asante Kotoko.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Kofi Adams disclosed that it is clear that Ghanaians love their sports.

“It should say that indeed it’s been a fruitful journey. A lot has been learnt from the engagement with Asante Kotoko IMC and the supporters union from the issues that they raised. It tells you that they still love their sport and all they yearn for is for it to grow and anything and everything that must be done by government to help the growth of our sports must be done,” the Sports Minister said.

In his engagement with journalists, Kofi Adams stressed that there is a need to reset sports. This he insists the Ghana Football Association (GFA) must also acknowledge.

“We have reached a point where all of us including the GFA must come to the realization that there is a need for a reset. A reset in everything which includes our sports and our football. That is what I gathered from my engagement with Asante Kotoko IMC and the supporters,” the Sports Minister shared.