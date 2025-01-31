Kofi Adams vows to pay attention to Black Queens' financial needs

Ghana's Minister-designate for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has assured the Black Queens of fair attention to their funding needs.

This commitment comes after the team faced financial challenges in the past two years, including owed bonuses and cancelled friendly matches against Senegal and Tunisia due to lack of funds.

The Black Queens have shown great potential, but financial constraints have hindered their progress. Adams' promise signals a potential new dawn for the team under his administration.

"I can assure the Black Queens that they will not be left out when it comes to funding and support," he said.

The team is gearing up for the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) under new head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren.

With Adams' assurance, the Black Queens can focus on their preparations, knowing that their financial needs will be taken care of.

This newfound support can boost the team's morale and performance, allowing them to compete at their best.