Kofi Amoah to refund US$ 100,000 if GFA insists it was fraudulently paid to alleged lawyer

Normalisation Committee president Dr. Kofi Amoah will be forced to cough up US$ 100,000 if the new Ghana Football establishes he wrongfully supervised the payment of that amount as legal charges.

On Thursday, 28 November 2019, the Ghana Football Association announced that US$ 900,000 out of the US$ 1,000,000 arbitration settlement by Globacom Ghana was paid into their account.

Dr Amoah explained that 10% of the total payment was paid as legal charges to the lawyer who helped them retrieve the money.

A Ghana FA statement read: ''The Normalisation Committee explained further that 10% of the total payment of $1m US Dollars, being $100,000 US Dollars, was paid as legal charges to the Lawyer the Normalisation Committee contracted to pursue payment from Globacom Ghana.''

Dr Amoah must convince the newly-constituted Ghana FA Executive Council why that payment was made.

Globacom Ghana signed a five year deal with the Ghana FA to sponsor the Ghana Premier League and the Black Stars in 2013.

But after three years, the telecom giants pulled out of the deal compelling the Ghana FA to sue for breach of contract.