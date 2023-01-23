Kofi Amoah wanted to reduce my salary - Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah

Dr Kofi Amoah's tenure as president of the Ghana Football Association's Normalization Committee was not one of Kwesi Appiah's favourites.

When Kwesi Appiah was manager of the Black Stars, Amoah was the chairman of a committee formed by FIFA and the government in 2018 to oversee football administration.

According to Appiah, he did not have a good relationship with Dr Amoah because the latter tried to impose his wishes on him.

Appiah told Joys Sports in an interview that he was threatened with job loss and a salary cut after refusing to do Kofi Amoah's bidding.

"He threatened to sack me but I told him I am not afraid of being sacked. Those threats, I have heard them several times but I’m not the type that those threats get to me,” Appiah said on Prime Take on Joy News.

"He had a conversation with me about my contract and he was thinking of reducing my salary, but I told him look, you can’t reduce my salary, then he should take the job.

"He thought I didn’t deserve the [$35,000] salary I was on and when you do that, you are disrespecting whoever you are dealing with."

Appiah has confirmed applying for the job following the departure of Otto Addo.