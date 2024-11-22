Kofi Fosuhene Asare scores in Landskrona's dramatic draw against Värnamo

Swedish-born Ghanaian winger Kofi Fosuhene Asare played hero for Landskrona BoIS, scoring a pivotal goal in their 2-2 draw against IFK VÃ¤rnamo in the first leg of the Allsvenskan Qualification Final on Thursday night.

At a buzzing Landskrona Idrottsplats, the visitors struck first in the 13th minute, as Emin Grozdanic headed in Simon Thern’s set-piece delivery. Grozdanic's night turned sour when he was sent off for a second yellow card in the 36th minute, leaving VÃ¤rnamo to defend their lead with ten men.

Landskrona capitalized early in the second half when Robin Dzabic rifled home a stunning long-range effort in the 50th minute. Asare then brought the crowd to its feet in the 69th minute, slotting in Adam Egnell’s precise pass to give the home side a 2-1 lead.

However, Joel Voelkerling Persson’s 86th-minute header leveled the match, setting up a tantalizing return leg on November 24. With possession stats favoring Landskrona (59%), they’ll aim to finish the job on Sunday.