Kofi Kinaata urges Black Stars to 'give special attention' to four players after Nigeria game

Top Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata, known in private life as Martin King Arthur, has urged the Black Stars technical team to give special attention to four players who impressed during the Unity Cup game against Nigeria.

Caleb Yirenkyi, Christopher Bonsu Baah - who made their senior debut against the Super Eagles on Wednesday- Brandon Thomas Asante and Ebenezer Annan were outstanding despite the 2-1 defeat.

Thomas Asante, who plays for Coventry City in England, scored the consolation goal after meeting a brilliant cross from Annan in the second half.

In reacting to the game, Kinaata, a football lover and owner of Team Move in Takoradi posted: "APPRECIATION POST: Christopher Baah Bonsu, Caleb Yirenkyi, Ebenezer Annan and Brandon Thomas Asante. These players must be given special attention in future! Ghana Black Stars."

The defeat against Nigeria means Ghana will now face Trinidad and Tobago in the third and fourth place game on Saturday.

The Unity Cup 2025 has provided Ghana coach Otto Addo the chance to assess the new players in the team, handing debuts to several players including Union Saint Gilloise's Mohammed Fuseini.