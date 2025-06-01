Koforidua Semper Fi end season in style with victory over Kotoku Royals

Koforidua Semper Fi brought their 2024/25 Access Bank Division One League campaign to a positive close with a commanding 2-0 win over Kotoku Royals on Saturday, capping off a challenging season with a much-needed away victory at the Akim Oda Sports Stadium.

Goals from Takyi Awuku and Desmond Dodu secured all three points for Semper Fi, who ended a five-game losing streak in convincing fashion. The team showed composure and discipline throughout the encounter, creating several chances and keeping their hosts at bay with a solid defensive display.

The victory not only lifted the spirits of players, technical staff and fans but also marked a significant milestone for the club, which completed its maiden campaign in Zone III of the Division One League on a strong note. After a rollercoaster season, the final day triumph was a moment of redemption for a side that had shown glimpses of quality throughout the campaign.

Semper Fi finish the season in 8th place with 41 points, having recorded 10 wins, 11 draws, and 9 defeats in 30 matches. It was a respectable return for a side that had to play some of its home matches in Accra due to renovations at the Koforidua Sports Stadium.