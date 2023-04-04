Koforidua Semper Fi FC coach Norbert Ayinbire Elegant vacates post unexpectedly

Koforidua Semper Fi FC are without a head coach as sources close to the club's playing body confirm that Norbert Ayinbire Elegant has vacated his position.

The reasons behind his resignation are unknown, as the 30-year-old coach had always been in a cheerful and smiling mood and was actively involved in preparing the team for their upcoming league match.

Efforts to reach him or his agency, EleSports, have been futile, as they have deemed it unfit to engage with the media at this time. Despite this setback, Koforidua Semper Fi FC has been performing well under coach Norbert, occupying an enviable second position in the Division One League, being the only newly-promoted club in that position.

They have an unbeaten home record, and their statistics show that they are the most prolific club in the zone and the youngest club in the league.

Recently, they defeated Liberty Professionals for the second time this season, which is a testament to the team's capabilities under Coach Norbert's leadership. His calm and humble demeanor towards fans and during games have earned him respect and admiration. However, it is believed that the club's norm of unceasing interference and related monetary owing's might have led to his vacation of post.