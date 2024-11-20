Koforidua Semper Fi held to 0-0 draw by Na God FC

Koforidua Semper Fi’s struggles in the Access Bank Division One League Zone III continued as they were held to a goalless draw by Na God FC at the NATS Park in Prampram on Tuesday.

Despite a strong start, Semper Fi were left to rue missed chances, including a header that struck the crossbar in the opening minutes.

Dominating possession throughout, Semper Fi created several opportunities but failed to convert in the final third.

Na God FC offered little offensively, barely testing Semper Fi’s defence, but remained resolute at the back to secure a valuable point.

The result leaves Semper Fi winless since their opening day triumph, with the team collecting just seven points from seven games.

They sit 12th in the standings and will need to find solutions to their attacking inefficiencies to turn their season around.

Semper Fi’s next fixture at home against RainMasters will provide another chance to reignite their campaign as they continue to chase their second victory of the season.