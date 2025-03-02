Koforidua Semper Fi secure third consecutive win with Victory Over Akatsi All Stars

Koforidua Semper Fi extended their winning streak in the Access Bank Division One League Zone III with a commanding 2-0 victory over Akatsi All Stars at the Koforidua Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Bernard Homerku opened the scoring before Benedict Okyere doubled the lead, sealing another important win for the home side.

Semper Fi controlled the game, showing dominance in possession and attacking efficiency.

Blessing Adjar was outstanding and deservedly claimed the Man of the Match award.

Full Time Koforidua Semper Fi 2 -0 Akatsi All Stars BERNARD HOMERKU âš½ï¸ BENEDICT OKYERE âš½ï¸ Man Of The Match - BLESSING ADJAR .....ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥âš½ï¸ðŸŸ¨ðŸŸ¦ðŸ‘‹ðŸ¥°@DivisionOneGH @ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/WO9JPBAPQh â€” Koforidua Semper Fi (@Koforiduasemper) March 2, 2025

This result marks Semper Fi’s third consecutive victory, reinforcing their strong form and aspirations in the league.

With confidence growing, the team looks poised to maintain their momentum in the coming fixtures.