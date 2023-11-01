Koforidua Sports Stadium to be commissioned in December after several years of abandonment

After several years of abandonment, the Koforidua Sports Stadium has been finally completed and ready for commissioning by President Akufo-Addo

The stadium which forms part of the "10 Multipurpose Youth Resource Centres Policy," a nationwide initiative aimed at bolstering the availability of high-quality stadiums across the country will be commissioned on December 19, 2023.

This announcement comes in response to recent concerns voiced by Ghanaians regarding the subpar conditions of some sports pitches, which were believed to have harmed Ghana's sporting reputation.

The journey to rejuvenate this multipurpose sports center began in 2018 when President Akufo-Addo cut sod for its reconstruction, breathing new life into a facility that had long been left abandoned.

The project faced its share of challenges, with delays attributed to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the government has overcome these obstacles, resulting in the successful completion of the Koforidua facility. It is poised to be commissioned as one of five stadia by 2024.

The Koforidua Sports Stadium boasts a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art amenities, including a football pitch, a nine-lane athletic track, and courts for tennis, basketball, handball, and volleyball. Additionally, it features a modern gymnasium, an information technology hub, an entrepreneurship center, and a contemporary restaurant.