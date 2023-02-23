Koforidua Suhnyen club’s Frederick Twumasi joins Serbian side FK Jedinstvo Ub

Koforidua Suhnyen Club have confirmed their midfielder Frederick Twumasi has joined Serbian side FK Jedinstvo Ub.

Although details of the deal were not revealed, it is clear that Twumasi's move to the Serbian side marks a significant step forward in his career.

Twumasi is seen as a player with tremendous potential. His move to FK Jedinstvo Ub is expected to provide him with a platform to further develop his skills and compete at a higher level.

It remains to be seen how Twumasi will fare in Serbia, but his former club, Koforidua Suhnyen, expressed their confidence in his ability to succeed. In a statement announcing the transfer, the club wished Twumasi the very best of luck and praised him for his hard work and dedication.

For Twumasi, the move to FK Jedinstvo Ub represents a new challenge and an opportunity to prove himself on the European stage.