Kojo Addae Mensah: Copa America more competitive than AFCON

Sports analyst Kojo Addae Mensah has argued that the Copa America is a more competitive tournament than the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to him, when comparing the quality and timing of both competitions, the AFCON falls short of the standard set by the South American championship.

He pointed out that the AFCON’s current scheduling, which sees it clash with major European leagues, prevents it from receiving the global recognition it deserves.

Addae Mensah believes the tournament must be moved to the summer despite concerns over weather conditions.

“Copa America is better than AFCON. Whether we like it or not, we need to move AFCON to the summer. We need to stop making excuses about summer being a rainy season,” he told Sporty FM.

His comments follow remarks by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, who questioned AFCON’s status as a major international tournament compared to the Copa America and the Euros.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday, Carragher suggested that Mohamed Salah’s chances of winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or could be affected by the lack of a major international tournament with Egypt.

“I think the problem is that he [Salah] is with Egypt, and he's probably not playing in a major tournament, or maybe doesn't have a great chance of winning. I think it's either the Champions League or a major tournament," he said.

He added that standout performances in top competitions, such as the Champions League or major international tournaments, often influence the Ballon d’Or race, referencing players like Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

Carragher’s comments sparked widespread debate, with many football fans, former players, and pundits criticising his remarks and defending AFCON’s prestige.