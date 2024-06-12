Kojo Addae-Mensah praises Otto Addo for reviving belief in Black Stars

Databank Chief Executive and football analyst Kojo Addae-Mensah has praised Black Stars coach Otto Addo for instilling belief in the national team following their impressive comeback victories against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Otto Addo, reappointed earlier this year after a previous stint that saw him guide Ghana to the 2022 World Cup, took charge of his first competitive matches this month. Under his leadership, Ghana secured two crucial wins, renewing hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

In Bamako, the Black Stars overcame a deficit to win against Mali, followed by a thrilling second-half performance to beat the Central African Republic. Addae-Mensah, speaking to Asaase Radio, highlighted the positive impact Addo has had on the team.

"The most important thing is the belief he’s brought back," Addae-Mensah remarked to Asaase Radio. "The fans are believing; the team is believing, and the country is believing. I think that is what is very critical."

He also acknowledged that despite the renewed optimism, there is still significant work to be done. "There is no doubt in my mind; the team has a lot of work to do," he stressed.

Otto Addo has been awarded a 34-month contract (2 years and 10 months) with an option for a further 24 months. Ghana currently sits second in their World Cup qualifying group, tied on points with Comoros at 9 points each.