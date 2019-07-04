Kojo Addae-Mensah questions Asante Kotoko over CK Akonnor sacking

Chief Executive Officer of Databank Ghana Kojo Addae-Mensah has expressed disappointment with Asante Kotoko decision to sack Charles Akonnor from his coaching role.

Reports went rife on Wednesday that the management of Asante Kotoko led by Dr Kwame Kyei have sacked CK Akonnor after qualifying the club to the 2019/20 CAF Champions League.

The former Hearts of Oak gaffer is reported have been offered a technical directorship role at the club but blatantly rejected it.

During an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, Addae-Mensah, who is an avid Porcupine fan, could not believe the decision taken by the club’s management.

“I am really surprised and worried by Kotoko management’s decision to sack CK Akonnor. The structure that we are running at Kotoko is not the best in the 21st century football,” he said on Happy FM.

“I don’t understand this decision so management must come out to explain this it to the public. If it’s left to me, we should maintain CK Akonnor.”

“He has achieved a lot of success for the club. He qualified us for the Confederation Cup, wins glories locally too.”

According to reports, management of the Porcupine Warriors have commenced talks with AshantiGold coach Kjetil Zachariassen and are expected to close the deal by the end of Thursday.

“I think something happened and management are hiding behind this idea of making him a technical director which he declined. This AshantiGold coach they want to bring him, what impact has he had at the club? Addae-Mensah quizzed.