Kojo Addae Mensah replaces Ace Ankomah on Black Stars Coach Search Committee

Kojo Addae Mensah has replaced Ace Ankomah on the five-member committee tasked with finding the next Black Stars coach.

Ankomah, a private legal practitioner, rescinded his decision to serve on the committee on Friday.

Addae Mensah, the Chief Executive of DataBank, is an avid football fan and has previously worked as a columnist for Asante Kotoko's newspaper, Kotoko Express. He was also a board member of the club. His passion for football and extensive knowledge of the game make him an excellent addition to the committee.

The committee, led by GFA Vice President Mark Addo, is tasked with finding a suitable replacement for Chris Hughton, who was sacked following Ghana's disappointing performance at AFCON 2023. The Black Stars exited the tournament at the group stage with just two points from three matches.

The other members of the committee, Prof J.K Mintah, Samuel Opoku Nti, and William Caesar Kartey, have all retained their roles. The committee has set a deadline of February 2, 2024, for all applicants for the vacant Black Stars managerial job.

The appointment of Addae Mensah is seen as a positive move by the Ghana Football Association, as he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. His involvement in the selection process is expected to ensure that the best candidate is selected for the job.

The search for a new coach is critical for the Black Stars, as they look to bounce back from their disappointing performance at AFCON 2023. With Addae Mensah on board, the committee is well-equipped to find a coach who can lead the team to success in future tournaments.