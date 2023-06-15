Kojo Bonsu advises National Sports Authority on how to yield significant returns

Former National Sports Authority (NSA) Director General Kojo Bonsu has given proposals to the organisation to address the ongoing difficulty of supporting Ghana's sporting infrastructure.

The National Sports Authority in the past have lamented the insufficient proceeds garnered from hosting events including domestic matches highlighting it as a cause of their inability to maintain standard facilities.

According to Kojo Bonsu, the challenges still exist due to the overdependence on the government as well as inadequate charges for intended customers.

He has however outlined a few measures with an emphasis on commercialisation which he believes would go a long way to keep the outfit independent.

“We have to commercialize it to be able to run it effectively," he told Ghanaweb. "The government subventions don’t come so the leaders there must think commercially otherwise they will all rot.

"If you are doing a commercial venture, you have to charge fees that will be commensurate with those costs. I’m sure that is what they are not doing.

“If you rent out the stadium for GHC10,000 to somebody, the money won’t even be enough for you to use it for cleaning not to talk of maintaining the field. You have to charge the cost in a way you will be able to make a profit or strike even."