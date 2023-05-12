Kojo Bonsu calls for investment in Asante Kotoko to match top African clubs

Former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, has expressed his confidence in Asante Kotoko's ability to become one of the best football clubs on the African continent.

Bonsu, who is also a flagbearer hopeful for the National Democratic Congress, has advised Kotoko's management to invest heavily in the team, emulate successful clubs, and build a solid football academy. He believes that with proper investment and dedication, Kotoko can match up to top African clubs such as Al Ahly.

"We need to focus on building a solid football academy just as many clubs across the world have done. We need to build the team well, and you need dedicated people to do the work. We need an investor to pump money to develop the team," said Bonsu, who once served as an executive for the Kumasi-based club.

He stressed the importance of proper research and consistency in the playing team, and even suggested that demotion to Division Three may be necessary to rebuild the team and ensure a better future.

"We can turn things around, just as Al Ahly has done. Kotoko has the numbers, but what I seem not to understand is that Kotoko has reduced its standards. We need to take a step back and do proper research to resolve it. Consistency in the playing team is also important. Even if we are to be demoted to Division Three and get things done properly, it will be important to bite the bullet for a better future. Kotoko must rise again," he emphasised.