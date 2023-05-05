Kojo Bonsu urges Asante Kotoko to establish academy for young talents

Former executive member of Asante Kotoko, Kojo Bonsu has called on the management of the club to consider setting up an academy that will house young talents to aid smooth transition into the senior team.

Like other Ghana Premier League clubs, Asante Kotoko over the years have seen most of their top players depart after a season or two for greener pastures forcing the club to get instant replacements.

However, the former Kumasi mayor who is currently a flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress believes if the club take steps toward setting up a standard academy, there would be sustainability and long-term goals easily achieved.

“We have to do proper scouting and get an academy. If we don’t have an academy, all the players will just come and go. So, we need to have a system, but unfortunately, we are not prepared to wait for the system," he said

"We need to build, have patience, and give management time to run the club,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kotoko's hope of maintaining the Ghana Premier League title has been difficult with the club currently in sixth place with eight points behind Aduana Stars who sit on the table with 51 points.

The Porcupines are aiming to bounce back to winning ways after failing to do so in the previous two matches as they welcome Bibiano Gold Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.