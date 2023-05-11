Kojo Bonsu urges Kotoko to build academy to reverse declining standards

Former executive member of Asante Kotoko, Kojo Bonsu, who is vying for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries, has urged the current management of the club to establish a solid football academy.

Bonsu believes that the standard of the club has significantly decreased and calls for a different approach to how it is being run.

"We need to focus on building a solid football academy just as many clubs across the world have done. We need to build the team well, and you need dedicated people to do the work. We need an investor to pump money to develop the team," Bonsu said.

The NDC flagbearer hopeful added, "We can turn things around, just as Al Alhy has done, Kotoko has the numbers, but what I seem not to understand is that Kotoko has reduced its standards. We need to take a step back and do proper research to resolve it. Consistency in the playing team is also important. Even if we are to be demoted to Division Three and get things done properly, it will be important to bite the bullet for a better future. Kotoko must rise again."

Asante Kotoko have struggled to compete in the local league this season and are likely to end the 2022/23 campaign without a trophy.