Kojo Yankah declares candidacy for Ghana FA presidency

Former Chairman of the Western Regional Football Association, Kojo Yankah has officially declared his candidacy for the presidency of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Yankah, known for his passion for the sport, expressed his readiness to make a significant impact on Ghanaian football.

In an interview with Happy FM, Yankah emphasised his desire for change and the need for a new administration to lead the GFA.

He stated, "I am very ready, and it is time for me to also leave a mark on Ghana Football. It is time for a new administration to take over affairs at the GFA, and I am the right person. The love for Ghana football is not there anymore, and I am the one to bring it back."

Yankah has previously served as a member of the Black Stars management committee and held various positions within the GFA during Kwesi Nyantakyi's presidency. With a notable background in the sport, he is a well-known figure in football administration.

During his eight-year tenure as the chairman of the Western Region Football Association, succeeding the late Lee Yankey, Yankah showcased his leadership skills. He also held a position as an Executive Committee member of the GFA.