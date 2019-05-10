Kojo Yankah happy over Lucy Quist resignation hopes other NC members will do same

Former Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association has expressed his delight over the resignation of Vice President of the Normalisation Committee (NC) Lucy Quist.

Lucy Quist resigned from her post on Friday due to personal reasons as stated in her release.

According to the controversial and outspoken former Western Regional Football Association Chairman, Lucy Quist resignation is appropriate and the other members on the committee should take a clue and do same.

"I thank God Lucy Quist has resigned from the Normalisation Committee and it's my prayer that the rest will also resign because they are destroying our football", he told Ashh FM.

"I have been fasting and praying to God to intervene because FIFA and Government have decided to destroy our football so God should clear all of them from our football...I know the rest will also start resigning soon", he added.

He continued that football has been entrusted to the wrong people.

"It is very painful that we(Football People) have been stripped off what belongs to us and is been managed by wrong people".

Yankah also revealed that Abedi Pele should have been a better replacement for Lawyer Duah Adonteng on the committee and not Samuel Osei Kuffuor.

He explained that Abedi Pele had invested more into football than the ex-Bayern Munich star.

"It really pains me that Osei Kuffour has been included in the Normalization Committee because he has done nothing to help Ghana football since he retired from football".

"Abedi Pele was the right person to have replaced Lawyer Duah Adonteng and not Osei Kuffour because Abedi Pele has invested a lot of his money and resources to train players for the national teams unlike Osei Kuffour who spend his money alone without investing in Ghana Football.

"The Normalization Committee has done nothing profitable to Ghana football since their commencement, but they are rather destroying our football.

"The Normalization Committee sees football people as their enemies so they don't involve us in any of their activities", he concluded.