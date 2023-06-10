Kojo Yankah slams proposal to extend Ghana FA president's tenure

Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential hopeful, Kojo Yankah, has strongly criticized the association's Statutes Review Committee's proposal to increase the president's tenure from two to three terms, each lasting four years.

The proposal is expected to be a key topic of discussion at the upcoming ordinary Congress scheduled for July 6.

If the proposal is approved by Congress, it would nullify the previously established two-term limit put in place by the defunct GFA Normalization Committee after just four years. Yankah, a former Chairman of the Western Regional Football Association, expressed his dissatisfaction with the proposal and questioned its motives.

Yankah stated, "Is it that they are doing it for themselves? Just immediately after the eight years, or is it a long-term project they want to introduce? If it is a long-term project and we implement it maybe in the next few years, like five or six years, it is fine. But if it is immediate, I don’t think it is proper."

He further emphasized that he believes two terms should be sufficient for any GFA president to achieve their goals. "I think eight years is enough for any individual who wants to be the President of the Football Association to make an impact, that is to bring the Association to a level where everyone will be happy. We don’t need three terms, we don’t need it, I don’t support that," Yankah added.

The current GFA president, Kurt Okraku, is set to complete his first term in October, and the football community awaits another election. Alongside Yankah, Bernard Amofa Jantuah, the CEO of Berekum Chelsea, has declared his intention to contest Okraku, who has expressed optimism about extending his mandate.