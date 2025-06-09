Konadu Yiadom ends season in style with match-winning goal and Man of the Match honours

In a pulsating climax to the 2024-25 Ghana Premier League season, defender Konadu Yiadom spectacularly rose to the occasion, guiding Hearts of Oak to a vital 1-0 victory over FC Samartex 1996 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The towering centre-back, known more for his defensive prowess, etched his name on the scoresheet with a decisive goal that sealed all three points for the Phobians.

More than just a match-winner, Yiadom’s commanding presence earned him the Man of the Match award, capping off what was a standout individual performance.

With the pressure of the final league game looming, he rose above expectations, showcasing not only defensive solidity but also leadership and composure in the dying minutes of the season.

Following the game, the grateful defender took to Facebook to reflect on the milestone:

"Ending the season with a GOAL and Man of the Match. Can't thank God enough. Forever grateful. Remember, faith will overcome all challenges."

His words speak volumes about the inner strength and faith that have fueled his journey.

This result was more than just a win for the Phobians - it was a glimpse of hope, anchored by a man who continues to shine when it matters most.

The 24-year-old has been the best central defender for Hearts this campaign after making 18 appearances in the league with top level performances.