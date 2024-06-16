Konadu Yiadom to return to Hearts of Oak after loan spell in Ukraine

Ghanaian defender Konadu Yiadom will not be continuing at Kryvbas Kryvyi, as the Ukrainian club has decided against signing him permanently.

Yiadom joined Kryvbas Kryvyi on loan in August 2023, aiming to secure a permanent deal, but struggled to make an impact.

Yiadom failed to make a single appearance for Kryvbas Kryvyi and was only named on the bench twice as the season came to a close.

Given his lack of playtime, the club found it straightforward to decide not to retain him. Consequently, Yiadom will return to Hearts of Oak.

His contract with Hearts of Oak runs until June 30, 2025, but he is expected to leave the club before it expires.

The 24-year-old joined Hearts of Oak from WAFA and played a key role in helping the Phobians secure the MTN FA Cup in 2022.