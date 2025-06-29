Konadu Yiadom unlikely to extend Hearts of Oak Stay as contract nears expiry

Hearts of Oak centre-back Konadu Yiadom is expected to depart the club at the end of June, with strong indications that he is not interested in renewing his contract despite repeated efforts by the club.

The 25-year-old joined the Phobians from West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) in August 2022 and has since become a mainstay in the team’s defence.

Yiadom had a short loan stint with Ukrainian side Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih but struggled to make an impact, leading to his return to Hearts of Oak ahead of the 2024/25 season. He featured in 18 league games this past campaign, contributing one goal and one assist.

According to local media reports, the towering defender has remained adamant about seeking a new challenge elsewhere. It is understood that only a personal appeal from club president Togbe Afede XIV might convince him to reconsider.

Should no agreement be reached in the coming days, Yiadom will leave the club as a free agent at the end of this month.