Koppan Sports welcomes UEFA Champions League winner Ryan Bertrand on landmark visit to Ghana

Koppan Sports Agency a distinguished Ghanaian-owned sports agency which is a subsidiary of The KOPPAN Group is set to host former UEFA Champions league winner and English international football star, Ryan Bertrand, in Ghana.

This landmark visit aims to forge a collaborative partnership with Bertrand and his associate, Louis Bell, who heads UK based Sports Agency, FA Sports. Ryan Bertrand is passionate about combining sports with purpose and has an ambition to use sports to make a positive social impact across Africa. Bertrand has chosen to partner Edwin Koranteng, CEO and Founder of the Koppan Group to carry out this mission.

Bertrand, renowned for his illustrious career at Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Southampton, is scheduled to touch down in Accra on October 18th, 2023. The visit promises an array of exciting activities designed together with Koppan Sports Agency to bolster the football landscape in Ghana. Whilst in Ghana, Ryan Bertrand and his team will pay visits to selected lower division clubs to interact with young players. He will also make a few donations whilst in the country.

Koppan Sports Agency has in the last 10years specialized in identifying, marketing, and representing football players on a global scale. Their dedicated scouts traverse the length and breadth of the country in search of emerging talents, nurturing them into national and global stars. Notable players represented by Koppan Sports include Michael Enu (Bibiani Gold Stars), Matthew Ofori Dunga (formerly of Accra Great Olympics), and Fatawu Ganiwu (Sporting Avranches: Ghana U17).

This momentous visit by Ryan Bertrand represents a significant step forward in fortifying Ghana's football infrastructure. Koppan Sports eagerly anticipates the positive impact this partnership will have on the future of football in Ghana.

In a conversation with Dela Jnr Quayson, President for Koppan Sports, he mentioned “Koppan sports have had a good relationship with Ryan and his team for some months now, and the Koppan Sports team are looking forward to make the visit an impactful one.”