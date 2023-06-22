Kosta Papic claimed we were not good enough - Former Hearts of Oak defender Larry Sumaila

Former Hearts of Oak defender Larry Sumaila has revealed that when Kosta Papic was appointed to coach the club, he showed pessimism in the quality of the squad at his disposal.

The 62-year-old returned to the Phobians for a second stint in the 2020/21 season having first managed the club in 2009.

The former Orlando Pirates coach was chosen as a replacement for Edward Nii Odoom who was in charge but the Serbian said it was impossible to achieve anything significant with the team.

He eventually left after only three months in charge to join South African side Black Leopards.

“When Kosta Papic came, the squad he saw he said he doesn’t believe in any of the players," Sumaila, who currently played FC Samartex told Accra-based Radio Gold.

“He said that what he has he cannot win the league but he can place somewhere in 8th position on the league table.

“The squad that won everything in 2020/21, Papic said he doesn’t believe in anybody but maybe the following season he can bring in some quality players and can win something.

“The challenges were coming, we go and lose games, we draw games then Papic left without any notification.”

The Phobians however, defied the odds and went on to win the domestic treble that season, winning the league, the FA Cup, and an automatic Super Cup under coach Samuel Boadu.

The club then won the President's Cup, followed by another FA Cup the following season.