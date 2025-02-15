Kotoko accept GFA invitation over Ghana Premier League demands

Asante Kotoko have accepted an invitation from the Ghana Football Association over a meeting about their demands before the return of the Ghana Premier.

Their rivals Hearts of Oak have also been been invited by the FA for the crunch meeting.

The two biggest clubs in the country presented a joint statement to the FA following the death of Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley during the matchday 19 encounter against Nsoatreman FC.

A statement from Kotoko read:

Asante Kotoko SC acknowledges receipt of an official invitation from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for a meeting to further discuss key proposals aimed at improving Ghanaian football. Accra Hearts of Oak SC has also been invited to this engagement.

The club notes that the GFA has already addressed the aspects of matchday safety and security through the newly introduced Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocol 2025, which has since been made public. As such, discussions at this meeting will focus on the other proposals jointly submitted by Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, particularly the need for a clearer roadmap towards other key structural reforms.

We recognize the significance of these discussions and believe they are crucial to the development and long-term success of our domestic football. As a club, we remain committed to advocating for the best interests of Asante Kotoko SC and ensuring that any reforms serve the greater good of Ghana football. We will actively participate in the discussions and push for clear, actionable steps that will lead to a well-structured and independently managed league system.

We appreciate the continued support of our fans and assure them that we will always prioritize the progress and integrity of our great club. Updates on the outcome of the meeting will be communicated in due course.

Signed,

Management of Asante Kotoko SC