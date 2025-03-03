Kotoko accuse Asempa FM of disrupting police investigations into Pooley’s death

Asante Kotoko have accused Asempa FM of undermining the work of security services in the ongoing investigation into the murder of their supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong, also known as Pooley.

The club announced an indefinite boycott of the media outlet in a statement issued on March 3, citing gross irresponsibility and a lack of professionalism in its coverage of the case.

Kotoko criticized Asempa FM for broadcasting misleading information that, according to the club, interferes with police investigations. The club stated that journalist â€˜Prof’ EK Wallace made reckless statements on air, suggesting an alternative narrative about Pooley’s murder without consulting the security agencies.

Wallace claimed that Pooley was stabbed during an altercation at a “ghetto” outside the stadium in Nsoatre.

He alleged that the prime suspect, Braimah, attacked Pooley during a non-football-related dispute, after which a tricycle driver named Sunsum transported him to the stadium for medical attention. However, despite efforts by ambulance officials, Pooley succumbed to excessive bleeding.

Kotoko insists that such statements distort facts, disrupt justice, and create confusion around the case. The club has urged supporters to remain calm as investigations continue.