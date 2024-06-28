Kotoko agree personal terms with Great Olympics midfielder Emmanuel Antwi

Asante Kotoko have agreed to personal terms with midfielder Emmanuel Antwi, paving the way for his move from Great Olympics to the Porcupine Warriors.

The final paperwork is expected to be completed in the next few days, confirming Antwi's permanent transfer to the club.

Antwi's impressive performance with Great Olympics in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season caught the attention of Kotoko's management.

Despite Great Olympics' relegation, finishing 16th on the table, Antwi managed to score six goals in 26 games, showcasing his talent and resilience.

Kotoko, which finished sixth last season, have recently offloaded 21 players in a bid to overhaul their squad.

The addition of Antwi, a 26-year-old midfielder, is seen as a crucial step in strengthening their midfield, especially after losing several players of his profile.

Antwi's arrival is expected to bring stability and creativity to Kotoko's midfield as they aim to bounce back in the coming season and contend for titles. The club faces immense pressure from its supporters to perform better and secure laurels.

Asante Kotoko are optimistic that the inclusion of Antwi will enhance their squad depth and overall performance, aligning with their aspirations for a successful season ahead.