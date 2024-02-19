 Kotoko aims for redemption in second round of Ghana Premier League, says Kwesi Appiah

Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC) member Kwesi Appiah has declared the club's determination to make amends for their slow start in the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League

After a challenging start to the season, the Porcupines rallied and concluded the first round in the third position, showcasing a notable improvement in their form.

Appiah openly discussed the team's early struggles and subsequent progress stating their zeal to improve.

"As we all saw from the middle part of the first round getting to the end, the team was performing very well because they have now gotten to know themselves very well," remarked Appiah, acknowledging the positive shift in Kotoko's performance.

While refraining from making bold promises, Appiah expressed the team's determination to give their best in the upcoming matches.

"I will not say we will win the cup, but we will try to win. If we win, fine. If we don't win, as Otumfuo said, we should all go out there whether we win; it is a plus. If we don't, he thinks that we are building the team towards the near future," he stated.

With Kotoko's exit from the FA Cup, the team is now solely focused on the Ghana Premier League, aiming to secure positive results and make significant strides in the remainder of the season.