Kotoko and Hearts dominance is over - Medeama board chairman

Dr Tony Aubynn, the board chairman of Ghana Premier League champions Medeama has made a bold assertion following his team's title triumph on Sunday.

He has indicated that the dominance of Ghana's two football giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak is finally over with Medeama ready to take over.

Following the Ghana Premier League's return after the Number 12 Expose and COVID-19, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have been the two winners and Medeama eventually added their name to the new list.

Dr Aubynn believes that is a clear indication of the change in an era just like other competitions in the world.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council Member sees the fall of Ghana's two football powerhouses as part of a global trend of underdogs rising to the challenge.

“The days of the dominance of these clubs (Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko) are over and this is a reflection of football globally,” he told Joy News.

“I mean who ever thought Saudi Arabia will beat Argentina? And many other surprises that are coming up in football.

“Whoever thought the Black Galaxies would be playing Madagascar and Madagascar will beat Ghana?”

While Medeama won their first ever league title, Kotoko and Hearts of Oak boast of a combined 45 titles since the league's inception.