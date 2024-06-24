Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in pursuit of Bofoakwa Tano captain Saaka Dauda

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are both chasing Bofoakwa Tano captain Saaka Dauda.

Despite Dauda confirming that he has received calls from Kotoko and not from Hearts of Oak, Ghanasoccernet understands that the Phobians are also interested in the forward.

The two rival clubs are set to battle for Dauda's signature, as the attacker looks to leave Bofoakwa Tano despite having two years left on his contract.

"Yes, as of now, I have spoken with no one from Hearts of Oak but I have received calls from Asante Kotoko," Dauda told Akoma FM. "Kotoko are a big team, so I would really love to play for them."

"Looking at the players, board, and owner, it is clear that this is a great team, and if the deal is completed, I will be grateful to God for providing me with such a big platform," he added.

"I still have two years left on my contract, so Kotoko and Bofoakwa will need to come to an agreement before I can join."

The 24-year-old scored eight goals in the past season, contributing significantly to Bofoakwa Tano reaching the MTN FA Cup final, although his efforts were not enough to prevent the club's relegation.