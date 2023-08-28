Kotoko and Hearts of Oak would have never used my squad for African competition - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito has aimed a dig at Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak claiming that they would have never accepted his players for an African campaign due to their pedigree.

His comments follow his team's success in beating Guinean side Milo FC to proceed to the next stage of the CAF Confederations Cup. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the Still Belive team secured a 3-2 agggreagate over their opponents after winning 2-1 on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium to advance.

According to Zito, his experience and ability came to play in the tie despite the lack of stars in his side which wouldn't have been the case it were Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

"These my boys? Asante Kotoko will never use them for Africa, and Hearts of Oak will never use them for Africa. But we’ve advanced to the next stage against all odds," Zito said in this post-match conference.

The second round of the preliminary matches will now feature Dreams FC versus Sierra Leonean team Khallon FC.

After hosting Khallon FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 15, the Ghanaian team will travel to the Southern Arena Stadium for the second leg matchup on September 29.