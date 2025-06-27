Kotoko and Hearts set for explosive showdown in 2025 President’s Cup

Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts are set to renew their historic rivalry in the 2025 GHALCA President’s Cup on Sunday, 6 July, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The annual fixture, now in its 10th edition, is held in honour of the sitting President of the Republic.

This year’s edition carries added significance, with President John Dramani Mahama expected to attend and personally present the trophy to the winning team.

Organised by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) with support from the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, the President’s Cup is more than just a football match.

It is a national celebration of unity, sporting excellence, and the passion that football inspires across Ghana.

The clash, often referred to as the “Super Clash”, brings together Ghana’s two most decorated football clubs and consistently delivers drama, pride, and fierce competition.

Asante Kotoko come into the match with momentum, having recently clinched their 10th MTN FA Cup title. The Porcupine Warriors secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Division One side Golden Kick at the University of Ghana Stadium on 15 June, marking their first FA Cup triumph since 2017.

The win has reignited belief among their fans and injected fresh confidence into the team. With silverware already in hand, Kotoko are aiming to add another trophy to their season and reaffirm their place at the top of Ghanaian football.

Accra Hearts of Oak, meanwhile, enter the contest on a wave of anticipation, with reports indicating the imminent unveiling of a new technical team led by coach Didi Dramani ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Backed by their passionate supporters and looking to turn the page on recent challenges, the Phobians will be determined to put in a strong performance especially in front of a home crowd and the President himself.

For both clubs, the stakes go beyond bragging rights. The President’s Cup represents legacy, pride, and national recognition.

It is a fixture where football meets state, culminating in a symbolic moment that reflects the heart of Ghanaian sport and identity.

As fans across the country prepare for this blockbuster encounter, only one question remains: which team will President Mahama crown as champions?