Kotoko announce entrance fees for high-profile friendly game against Nsoatreman

Asante Kotoko have revealed entrance fees for their friendly match against Nsoatreman FC on Sunday as they near the close of their pre-season campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors will lock horns with their Premier League rivals Nsoatreman at the Baba Yara Stadium to wrap up their preparations for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Fans would be required to pay GHC 10 for Popular stand while GHC 30 would be charged for Centre Line with VIP tickets selling for GHC 50 cedis.

The clash would be the seventh friendly match played in the pre-season campaign and one of the toughest opponents given Nsoatreman's recent Premier League experience.

Prosper Narteh Ogum's team played to a 1-1 draw against Kharis SA, defeated Cornerstone 5-1, drew again against PAC Academy, and defeated Asekem FC.

They just defeated Future Stars by a small margin as well, and they hope to keep winning to make up for major setbacks from last season and to keep all of their players, including new additions, fit for the arduous season ahead.

Kotoko, who finished fourth in the previous season's standings behind Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, and Bechem United, are preparing for their season-opening encounter against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, September 17.