Kotoko announce successful renewal of Hisense partnership deal

Asante Kotoko has officially confirmed the renewal of their partnership deal with Hisense Ghana for an additional three years extending their agreement to 2026.

After the previous football season, the original three-year sponsorship agreement under the tutelage of the preceding Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah, came to an end.

Kotoko were in a difficult position to persuade Hisense to renew the agreement because the contract's expiration coincided with the CEO's resignation, which had been the driving force behind negotiations.

However, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) has succeeded in striking a deal favourable for both parties

Hisense offered GHC 3m every year in their initial sponsorship deal with the Porcupine Warriors while presenting to the club several products valued around GHC 230,000 to the Adako Jachie to cushion the club

The renewed contract involves product contributions from the electronics company and an undisclosed financial component.

Hisense Ghana released a statement expressing their eagerness to continue working with Asante Kotoko and praising the group's zeal, commitment, and effort.

They praised the club for its dedication to excellence on and off the field, which was consistent with their brand values.

“Hisense is thrilled to announce the extension of our partnership with Kotoko because we have witnessed the passion, dedication, and hard work displayed by the team.”

"Together with Kotoko, Hisense looks forward to an outstanding season filled with memorable moments and shared success. We are committed to supporting the team in every possible way and anticipate a season filled with remarkable achievements. Here's to another season of excellence and memorable history.” the statement added.